'Ocean on Fire': Oil Firm Says Blaze in Mexican Waters Snuffed Out
Netizens were in disbelief at the "ocean on fire" and efforts to put it out by spraying water on it.
A fire caused by the rupturing of an underwater gas pipeline and the consequent gas leak in the Gulf of Mexico has been extinguished, state-owned oil company Pemex said in a statement on Saturday, 3 July.
The company said that the "fire in the sea", which began around 5:15 am was put out at 10:45 am, adding that it shut some valves of the pipeline. Operations have now been restored to normal.
No injury was reported in the incident that took place about 500 feet from a drilling platform. Pemex said it would be carrying out an investigation to find out the cause.
Angel Carrizales, who heads Mexico's oil safety regulator ASEA, wrote on Twitter that the incident did not "generate any spill".
Videos of the fire had gone viral on social media, leaving netizens in disbelief at the "ocean on fire" and efforts to put it out.
