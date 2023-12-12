FBI Director Speaks to CBI Chief, NIA Head Next: What’s Expected From the Meet?

Within the context of homeland security, the issue of Indian nationals attempting to illegally enter the US through the country’s southern border and the deportation of individuals detained during such attempts are expected to figure in the interactions, the people said

The FBI chief also interacted with senior CBI officers and thanked the agency for “enduring cooperation during FBI’s long relationship with the CBI”

“Director Wray’s visit signifies a step towards deepening cooperation and shared commitment to combat crime in all its manifestations in the spirit of international police cooperation,” the CBI said.

He also visited the Delhi Police headquarters and met Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other senior officials on Tuesday, 12 December. Sources close to the talks told The Quint that the pair went over topics such as terrorism, cyber frauds and fake call centres.