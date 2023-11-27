Indian Envoy To US 'Heckled' By Pro-Khalistani Group Over Nijjar Killing

A group of pro-Khalistani supporters allegedly heckled Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Indian Ambassador to the United States, during his visit to a gurudwara in New York on Sunday, 26 November.

In a purported video shared on social media, Sandhu, who visited the Hicksville Gurudwara in Long Island on the occasion of Gurupurab, can be seen confronted by a group of protestors accusing him of plotting the assassination of Khalistani Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The protestors also accused Sandhu of allegedly conspiring to get Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief and designated-terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun killed.