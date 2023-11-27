Indian Envoy To US 'Heckled' By Pro-Khalistani Group Over Nijjar Killing

A group of pro-Khalistani supporters allegedly heckled Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Indian Ambassador to the United States, during his visit to a gurudwara in New York on Sunday, 26 November.
In a purported video shared on social media, Sandhu, who visited the Hicksville Gurudwara in Long Island on the occasion of Gurupurab, can be seen confronted by a group of protestors accusing him of plotting the assassination of Khalistani Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
The protestors also accused Sandhu of allegedly conspiring to get Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief and designated-terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun killed.
"You are responsible for the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. You plotted to kill Pannun," a protestor is heard claiming in Punjabi.
Sharing the video on social media platform 'X' (Formerly called Twitter), Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national spokesperson RP Singh said, "Khalistanies tried to heckle Indian Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS with baseless Questions for his role in the failed plot to assassinate Gurpatwant, (SFJ) and Khalistan Referendum campaign."
“Himmat Singh who led the pro Khalistanies at Hicksville Gurudwara in New York also accused ambassador Sandhu for India’s role in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was President of Surrey Gurudwara and the coordinator for Canadian Chapter of the Khalistan Referendum,” Singh added.
'Why Are You Not Answering Questions'
"Why are you not answering our questions?" asked a few protestors. Following the confrontation, Sandhu was seen leaving the gurudwara.
Later in the evening, the Indian envoy posted pictures of his visit to the gurudwara without mentioning the alleged heckling he faced.
"Privileged to join the local Sangat, including from Afghanistan, at Guru Nanak Darbar of Long Island in celebrating Gurpurab- listened to Kirtan, spoke about Guru Nanak's everlasting message of togetherness, unity, and equality, partook langar, and sought blessings for all," Sandhu wrote.
Earlier this week, a Financial Times times report suggested that United States (US) authorities foiled a conspiracy to assassinate designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US soil and has also issued a warning the New Delhi over concerns of the India government's involvement.
The FT report comes just a few months after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in September, had alleged the involvement of Indian government officials in the killing of Khalistani Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
45-year-old Nijjar was gunned down outside a gurudwara in Surrey, British Columbia, by two unidentified assailants on 18 June this year, leading to uproar among pro-Khalistani groups in Canada and across the world.
Meanwhile, Pannun had become active over the last few months in the backdrop of a diplomatic stand-off between India and Canada over Nijjar's killing.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)