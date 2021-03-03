Explained: China’s Digital Currency & How It’s Expected to Work

China has created its new Central Bank Digital Currency, (CBDC ) known as e-CNY, or digital CNY by using its new payment system, Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP), a project underway for the last seven years to create a centralised digital Chinese currency. It would be used for everyday financial transactions using a digital wallet.

As popularity of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency grew in China, its central bank, PBOC began developing the digital currency in 2014 after setting up an internal group. In 2017, PBOC inaugurated the Digital Currency Research Institute to help design the currency.

The DCRI division was in charge of development and testing of the digital currency, and invited major banks like The Bank of China, the China Construction Bank, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and the Agricultural Bank of China as well as foreign corporations to design the DCEP system, reported SCMP.