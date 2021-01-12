Can You Buy Bitcoin in India? Is It Legal? How to Make a Profit?

How did the value of bitcoin increase so dramatically?

Even though bitcoin is a virtual currency, the production of it incurs real cost. One has to ‘mine’ bitcoins and this process consumes electricity. Every miner has to solve a complicated cryptographic problem and the first one to crack it is rewarded with a block of bitcoins.

So, mining is directly proportional to the expense. The competition of solving this complex problem can make the process even costlier.

Limited availability of bitcoin has also increased its demand. Over 18 million bitcoins have been mined already, which leaves less than 3 million. Once miners unlock all the bitcoins, the global supply will be tapped out.



The limited supply has fueled the bitcoin hype, which has led to a sharp increase in its price. It is expected that, as the supply shortens, demand will increase exponentially.

Not only the supply and demand chain, but the market competition has increased the price of the bitcoins as well. With the increase in demand, there’s more competition with people switching over to other forms of cryptocurrencies.

This has led more investors into the crypto game, giving Bitcoin an upper hand with an increase in its customer base.