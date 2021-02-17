A Timeline of Bitcoin’s Journey to Breaching the $50,000 Mark

According to TechCrunch, the gains in the price of Bitcoin has been tremendous from 2020 to 2021, rising to a 400 percent since 2020.

The value has increased exponentially since a couple of weeks after Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, invested $1.5 billion in the company and announced that it will accept Bitcoin as a mode of transaction for its products.

Several tech companies have also shown tremendous support to the volatile cryptocurrency by allowing their consumers to use Bitcoin as a mode of transaction. But, how did it get from $0 to $50,000.

Here’s a timeline of Bitcoin’s rise, fall and journey towards breaching the $50,000 mark.