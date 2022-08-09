EXPLAINED | The History of China-Taiwan Tensions and Role of the US

Renowned American political scientist John Mearsheimer once famously said that there was no flashpoint in the Cold War as dangerous as Taiwan is today. Well, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan went on to show that Mearsheimer may not have been exaggerating.

China fired multiple missiles around Taiwan on 4 August, as it began large-scale military sea and air drills around the island. This is no small thing as the last time China fired missiles into Taiwanese waters was in 1996, around 26 years ago. Its military flexing began on the night of 2 August, immediately after Pelosi's trip commenced.

Now, we have already covered why this visit incensed the Chinese so much, leading to intense tensions with the US and Taiwan. What we’d like to explore in this video is the history behind those tensions. And what is the role of this man, Chinese President Xi Jinping?