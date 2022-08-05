Several Chinese Ships & Planes Cross Median Line, Says Taiwan's Defence Minister

Taiwan's ministry of defence announced on Friday, 5 August, that multiple ships and planes of the People's Liberation Army (the official name of the Chinese military) once again crossed the median line in the morning.

The median line of the Taiwan Strait, separating Mainland China from the island of Taiwan, was demarcated by then US Air Force General Benjamin Davis Junior in 1955.

The crisis was triggered by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, during which she confirmed America's commitment to Taiwan and its democracy.