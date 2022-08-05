Several Chinese Ships & Planes Cross Median Line, Says Taiwan's Defence Minister
The median line of the Taiwan Strait separates Mainland China from the island of Taiwan.
Taiwan's ministry of defence announced on Friday, 5 August, that multiple ships and planes of the People's Liberation Army (the official name of the Chinese military) once again crossed the median line in the morning.
The median line of the Taiwan Strait, separating Mainland China from the island of Taiwan, was demarcated by then US Air Force General Benjamin Davis Junior in 1955.
The crisis was triggered by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, during which she confirmed America's commitment to Taiwan and its democracy.
The Taiwanese defence ministry called the military exercises highly provocative, regardless of "whether it was launching ballistic missiles or deliberately crossing the median line of the strait."
"Adhering to the principle of preparing for war and not seeking war, the national army will work together to firmly defend the sovereignty and national security," the ministry statement added.
'We Won't Allow Them To Isolate Taiwan': Pelosi on China
Additionally, Pelosi stated on Friday that China would not be allowed to isolate Taiwan by preventing American officials from visiting the island.
She added that her visit was "not about changing the status quo," but recognised that China "made their strikes probably using our visit as an excuse."
Pelosi is currently in Tokyo, Japan, completing her trip to the Indo-Pacific region with her Congressional delegation.
"We will not allow them to isolate Taiwan. They are not doing our travel schedule... Our friendship with Taiwan is a strong one," the US House Speaker added.
