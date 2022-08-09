Taiwan Steps Up Defences Against China, Launches Drills To Repel Attack: Report

Taiwan's military on Tuesday, 9 August, began a live-fire artillery drill as a show of strength amid massive military exercises being carried out by China in the Taiwan strait over the last few days, a report stated.

Lou Woei-jye, a spokesperson in Taiwan's Eighth Army Corps, confirmed that the drills had begun in the country's Pingtung region, as per AFP.

The tensions have been high in the area ever since China launched military exercises following United States (US) House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.