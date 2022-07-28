Explained: The Storming of Iraq's Parliament and the Country's Political Crisis

The Iraqi parliament on Wednesday, 27 July, saw hundreds of protesters storm the building. They were supporters of a cleric named Muqtada al-Sadr, whose political party, the Sadrist Movement, had emerged as the winner of the 2021 parliamentary elections.

Protesters could be seen dancing and singing in the high-security Green Zone.

"I am against the corrupt officials who are in power," said Mohamed Ali, as quoted by The Guardian.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi asked protesters to leave, warning that the state will ensure "the protection of state institutions and foreign missions, and prevent any harm to security and order."