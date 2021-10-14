Iraq Elections: Shia Nationalism, Iran Factor, Low Turnout & Scam Allegations

The Sadrist Movement is an Islamic movement that enjoys popular support across Iraq's Shia population.

In the 2018 elections, the movement had finished as the single largest party, winning 54 out of 329 seats and also the highest vote share.

The leader of the movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, is revered for fighting against the US armed forces that invaded Iraq in 2003.

Then in 2014, he led the Sarayat al Salam, a militia group that fought against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, reported the Associated Press.

His nationalist credentials and dedication to the Iraq's sovereignty has made him a legend for millions of Iraqis.

In a speech on Monday, 11 October, al-Sadr said that "it’s time for the people to live without occupation, wars, militias, terrorism, kidnappers and fear-mongering,” The Washington Post reported.

What also distinguishes Muqtada al-Sadr's movement from other Shia parties that contested the election is that it has consistently been opposed to Iranian influence in Iraqi governance.

Despite Iran being a Shia nation, al-Sadr has spoken out against Iran's policy of supporting Iraq's Shia militias with weapons and money.