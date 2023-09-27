As Jaishankar Targets Canada, Diplomats Discuss Nijjar Row on UNGA Sidelines

However, addressing the UNGA, Rae said that Canadians were worried about foreign interference and said, "We cannot bend the rules of state-to-state relations for political expediency because we've seen and continue to see the extent to which democracies are under threat through various means of foreign interference."

"But the truth is, if we don't adhere to the rules that we've agreed to, the very fabric of our open and of our free societies may start to tear," he added.