Watch | 'Namaste From Bharat': EAM Jaishankar Addresses UNGA in New York

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a nine-day trip to the United States, addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on 26 September and said, "Namaste from Bharat."

"This is an occasion to take stock of our achievements and challenges even while sharing our aspirations and goals. Indeed, in regard to both, there is much that India has to share," he added.

The speech comes at a time where India is at diplomatic standoff with Canada over allegations that "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Gurudwara in Canada's British Columbia.