Trump’s Hospitalisation May Cause A Crisis At The White House

With the announcement of President Donald Trump’s hospitalisation for COVID-19 , a dangerous situation is now unfolding at the White House.

It is hoped the president, first lady Melania Trump, other members of his staff and potentially White House workers and reporters – who have also tested positive – will have a speedy recovery from their personal health crises.

In many ways, the White House is now subject to the same type of pandemic business continuity and response issues that many workplaces have faced since February.

However, what is different is that the president is no ordinary worker and the White House is no ordinary workplace – the stakes are very high.