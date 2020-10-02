Joe Biden Wishes the Trumps a Swift Recovery from COVID-19
Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden, sent his good wishes to Trump, hours after Trump announced that the First Lady of the United States and he have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a tweet, on Friday, 2 October, Joe Biden said:
“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”
Joe Biden will be pitted against the present President Donald Trump in the upcoming US Presidential elections, in November.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, 2 October, soon after one of their closest White House aide tested positive for the virus.
Trump took to Twitter to confirm the same.
