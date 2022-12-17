Dissent by Public Figures Has Amplified the Protest Across Iran – And the World

Mohsen Shekari, a 22 year old Tehran café worker, was executed on December 8 after being found guilty of charges of using a weapon with intent to kill and “enmity against God”. Amnesty International called it “a grossly unfair sham trial” with no due process.

Majidreza Rahnavard was publicly hanged on December 12. He was alleged to have killed two members of the paramilitary Basij force. Human rights advocates have resolutely condemned the execution, which took place only 23 days after his arrest, as being based on a forced confession.