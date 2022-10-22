Iran, Indian Practising Muslims, & Liberalism: My Learnings From Two Protestors

As I walked up the pedestrian street towards the town hall on 8 October, I could see that most of the Iranian women and girls in the procession were dressed in, shall we say, secular clothes. They were clad in dresses, trousers, jeans and similar attires, though many had their hair loosely covered with scarves.

For a short while, however, we were joined by two young women who were dressed in a more ‘strict’ manner: they were wearing long black robes over their dresses, and though their faces were not covered, their hair was tightly wrapped in the kind of black scarves that religious Muslim women wear when they do not want to adopt the full veil.

I wondered what they were doing in the procession, as one of the things that many of the protestors have been demanding is individual freedom for women to adopt or reject the hijab and other forms of veiling.

Women in Iran have, with awe-inspiring bravery, made public demonstrations to this effect, such as taking off their scarves or cutting their hair short. Hence, I was surprised to see these two conservatively dressed women—dressed in a way that would not have caused them any trouble in Iran or Saudi Arabia—in the procession.