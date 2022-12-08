Iran Hangs 23-Year-Old Man in First Protest-Related Execution

Iran has announced its first publicly-known execution of a man who was convicted of a crime related to the ongoing anti-government protests in the country. He was hanged on the morning of Thursday, 8 December.

Who was he? Identified as Mohsen Shekari, the man was found guilty of "waging war against God" by a Revolutionary Court in Iran. The 23-year-old was accused of attacking a security officer with a knife and blocking a road in Tehran, according to Al Jazeera.