Protests in Sports – Instances When Athletes Decided Enough Is Enough

The Iranian football team, despite suffering a 2-6 defeat to England in their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 clash, were venerated by their fans for their act of valour. Before the start of play, the players had shown solidarity with the anti-government protestors back in their home country by not signing the customary national anthem.

Instances of protests from athletes are not new – history will show a plethora of examples, many of which had an everlasting impact on regimes, society and the world. In this article, we will look at such instances of protests in sports, in a chronological order: