Two Actresses Arrested in Iran for Defying Hijab, 'Colluding Against State'

Two prominent actresses in Iran were arrested on Sunday, 20 November, for defying the hijab mandate in solidarity with the women's movement in the turmoil-ridden nation.

What we know: Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were both detained after being summoned by prosecutors looking into their “provocative” social media posts, Iran’s IRNA news agency said. The two are accused of collusion and acting against Iran's authorities, as per the state-run media outlet.

What happened before this: On Saturday, Ghaziani had posted a video on Instagram of her removing the hijab. “Maybe this will be my last post... From this moment on, whatever happens to me, know that as always, I am with the Iranian people until my last breath,” she wrote in the caption. In a post last week, the actress had called the government a “child-killer."

Riahi, on the other hand, had appeared in an interview for the anti-regime Iran International TV in September, without wearing a hijab.