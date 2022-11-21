Two Actresses Arrested in Iran for Defying Hijab, 'Colluding Against State'
Popular actresses Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained over their “provocative” social media posts.
Two prominent actresses in Iran were arrested on Sunday, 20 November, for defying the hijab mandate in solidarity with the women's movement in the turmoil-ridden nation.
What we know: Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were both detained after being summoned by prosecutors looking into their “provocative” social media posts, Iran’s IRNA news agency said. The two are accused of collusion and acting against Iran's authorities, as per the state-run media outlet.
What happened before this: On Saturday, Ghaziani had posted a video on Instagram of her removing the hijab. “Maybe this will be my last post... From this moment on, whatever happens to me, know that as always, I am with the Iranian people until my last breath,” she wrote in the caption. In a post last week, the actress had called the government a “child-killer."
Riahi, on the other hand, had appeared in an interview for the anti-regime Iran International TV in September, without wearing a hijab.
Why this matters: The arrests have triggered concerns for the safety of the two actors amid the state's crackdown on dissenters.
The backdrop: Iran has been witnessing widespread anti-government protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, who had died under suspicious circumstances after she breached the compulsory hijab rule in a social media post. At least 378 people, including 47 children, have been killed in the crackdowns on the protests, as per Iran Human Rights.
