Defied Musharraf, Now Ruled Against Imran Khan: Who is Pak CJP Umar Ata Bandial?

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday, 7 April, delivered a landmark judgement that seems to have sealed the fate of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, unanimously ruled that the decision taken by National Assembly deputy Speaker Qasim Suri to reject the no-confidence motion against Khan was illegal and unconstitutional.

The five-judge bench also ruled in favour of restoring the Assembly, and ordered a no-confidence vote against the Imran Khan government on 9 April.