'Dismissal of No-Confidence Motion Against PM Was Erroneous': Pak Chief Justice

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday, 7 April, said that it was clear that the 3 April ruling of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, which dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, was erroneous, Dawn reported.

"The real question at hand is what happens next," he said, adding that now the PML-N counsel and Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan would guide the court on how to proceed.