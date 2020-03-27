COVID-19: Prince William & Kate’s Children Clap for Health Workers
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak led an initiative dubbed as “Clap for our Carers”on Thursday, 26 March, wherein he urged all the citizens to join in giving a round of applause for health workers tackling the coronavirus pandemic.
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - were among those whose videos of participating in the challenge went viral on social media.
In a video shared by the Kensington Palace’s official account, the three kids of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen cheering for the medical workers.
Johnson shared a video on Twitter wherein he can be seen standing outside 10 Downing Street in London, clapping with Rishi Sunak. “On behalf of the whole country, I want to thank the incredible nurses, doctors, NHS support staff & carers who are working flat out to fight coronavirus Clapping hands sign #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS To help them, and protect the NHS, we need everyone to stay at home #StayHomeSaveLives”, the PM posted a message with the clip.
In another video posted by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, sounds of claps, whistles could be heard.
“LONDON. We just sent a message loud and clear to every single NHS worker: Blue heart You truly are the best of us. Blue heart Your hard work and dedication is saving lives every single day. Blue heart We couldn't be more grateful @GSTTnhs #ClapForCarers”, Khan tweeted.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)