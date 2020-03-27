UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday, 27 March, tested positive for COVID-19. Johnson took to Twitter to confirm the same.
“I have developed mild symptoms of coronavirus, that’s to say, a mild temperature and a persistent cough, and on the advice of a chief medical officer, I have taken a test that has come out to be positive. So, I am working from home, I’m in self isolating and that’s entirely the right thing to do,” he said in the video he tweeted.
Saying that he is in touch with his ‘top team’ that is leading the national fightback against coronavirus, he urged everybody to stay at home to avoid transmission.
“The way we are going to get through this is by applying then measures that you have all heard about. And the effectively all comply with those measures, the faster our country can come through this epidemic and the faster we will bounce back,” he said.
Johnson's office told the Associated Press (AP) he was tested after showing mild symptoms.
AP quoted Downing Street saying Johnson is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country's response to COVID-19.
The news comes just two days after Britain's Prince Charles tested positive for the novel coronavirus on 25 March.
The 71-year-old heir to the British throne is also self-isolating in Scotland with wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who has tested negative for the deadly virus which has claimed 422 lives in the UK.
