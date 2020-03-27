UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Saying that he is in touch with his ‘top team’ that is leading the national fightback against coronavirus, he urged everybody to stay at home to avoid transmission.

“The way we are going to get through this is by applying then measures that you have all heard about. And the effectively all comply with those measures, the faster our country can come through this epidemic and the faster we will bounce back,” he said.

Johnson's office told the Associated Press (AP) he was tested after showing mild symptoms.

AP quoted Downing Street saying Johnson is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country's response to COVID-19.