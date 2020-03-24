UK Goes Into Three-Week Lockdown to Tackle Coronavirus Outbreak
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has enforced the strictest curbs on movement of people for at least three weeks to try and control the spread of COVID-19 in the country, where the death toll has reached 335.
In a televised address to the nation in evening on Monday, 23 March, he said while no prime minister wants to make such demands on the population, the situation was such that he was forced to clamp down on people's movement and crackdown on any gatherings of more than two people.
People will only be allowed to leave their home to shop for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible; one form of exercise a day for example a run, walk, or cycle alone or with members of household; any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person; and travelling to and from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home.
He said, "You should not be going shopping except for essentials like food and medicine and you should do this as little as you can. And use food delivery services where you can."
The UK prime minister warned that anyone flouting these strict rules would have to deal with police, who will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and force dispersal gatherings.
"We will beat the coronavirus and we will beat it together. And therefore I urge you at this moment of national emergency to stay at home, protect our NHS (National Health Service) and save lives," he added.
Johnson has indicated the strict curbs on movement would remain in place for at least three weeks, but will be kept under constant review.
(This article has been published in arrangement with PTI)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)