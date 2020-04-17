Trump Unveils Guidelines to Reopen US, Asks Governors to Take Call

Trump said healthy Americans will now be able to return to work if conditions on the ground allow.

“Instead of a blanket shutdown, we will pursue a focus on sheltering the highest risk individuals”, he said, adding that his administration is establishing clear scientific metric and benchmarks on testing new case growth and hospital capacity that must be met before advancing to each phase.

“If the virus returns in the fall, as some scientists think it may, possibly these guidelines will ensure that our country is up and running so that we can likewise put it out quickly”, he said.

The guidelines were developed by top medical experts from across the government and are based on verifiable metrics regarding the situation on the ground. The guidelines empower governors to tailor the phased reopening to address the situation in their states.