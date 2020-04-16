US Has Passed the Peak on New Coronavirus Cases, Says Trump
The United States has passed the peak on new coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, 15 April, adding this has put the country in a very strong position to finalise new guidelines on social distancing.
“The battle continues, but the data suggest that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases. Hopefully, that will continue, and we will continue to make great progress,” Trump told reporters at his daily White House news conference on coronavirus.
These encouraging developments, he said, have put the US in a very strong position to finalise guidelines for states on reopening the country. The new social mitigation measures, he said, would be announced on Thursday.
“This has been very reassuring for us. At the same time, we know that mortality and the fatalities that we are facing across the United States continue,” she said.
Nine States have less than 1,000 cases and less than 30 new cases per day. Some states like California and Washington State, Oregon, never really had a peak because of so much work that their populations did to decrease and keep the new cases down, she said.
Two States, Rhode Island and Providence are in a unique situation, she said.
First, they had increasing cases from the New York City area and now they have new increasing cases from the Boston area. They are caught between two incredible hotspots in the country, she rued.
“No one is intending to spread the virus. We know if you are sick you will stay home. But to all of you that are out there that would like to join together and just have that dinner party for 20 don’t do it yet. Continue to follow the presidential guidelines. We really appreciate the work of the American people,” Dr Brix said.
Noting that this has been a horrible time to see such death and destruction in the country, the President said the medical and healthcare advances the US have made are critical to the continued progress.
The United States has rapidly developed the most expansive and accurate testing system anywhere in the world and have completed more than 3.3 million tests.
“To date, we have authorised 48 separate coronavirus tests and the FDA is working with 300 companies and labs to widen our capacity still further”, he said.
The Abbott Labs on Wednesday announced that it is has developed an antibody test that will determine if someone has been previously infected with the coronavirus and potentially developed immunity. “It is a great test. The company says these tests could be available to screen up to 20 million people in a matter of weeks,” he added.
The administration, he said, is also distributing vast amounts of medical supplies to states across the country. Through project air bridge, which has been an amazing success they have completed 44 flights, and an additional 56 like scheduled in the near future. he said.
Trump said his administration is using every available authority to accelerate the development, study and develop therapies and treatments. “Ultimately, what we want to come up with is a safe vaccine, but frankly, the therapies to me are the most important because it takes care of people right now”, he said.
“The vaccines have to be tested because it takes a longer period of time, but we have some great potential therapies already, and we will see how they are working. We will be able to report on that over the next week or two”, he said, adding that at least 35 clinical trials of promising therapies are now underway.
(Published in arrangement with PTI)
