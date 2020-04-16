US Has Passed the Peak on New Coronavirus Cases, Says Trump

“This has been very reassuring for us. At the same time, we know that mortality and the fatalities that we are facing across the United States continue,” she said.

Nine States have less than 1,000 cases and less than 30 new cases per day. Some states like California and Washington State, Oregon, never really had a peak because of so much work that their populations did to decrease and keep the new cases down, she said.

Two States, Rhode Island and Providence are in a unique situation, she said.

First, they had increasing cases from the New York City area and now they have new increasing cases from the Boston area. They are caught between two incredible hotspots in the country, she rued.