COVID-19 | ‘Failed in its Duty’: Trump Orders Funding Halt for WHO
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, 14 April, announced halting America's funding of the World Health Organisation (WHO) while a review is being conducted to assess its role in "severely mismanaging and covering up" the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
The novel coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan City of central China's Hubei province in November, has so far killed at least 1,19,000 people globally, including more than 25,000 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.
"Today, I am instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organisation while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organisation's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus. Everybody knows what has gone on there," Trump told reporters at his daily White House news conference on the pandemic.
The Trump administration has accused WHO of taking sides with China in the coronavirus outbreak that has brought America's economy to a standstill.
‘WHO Failed in its Duty’
American taxpayers provide between $400 million and $500 million per year to the WHO, and in contrast, China contributes roughly $40 million a year or even less, he claimed.
"They were very much opposed to what we did. Fortunately, I was not convinced and suspended travel from China, saving untold numbers of lives... thousands and thousands of people would have died,” he said.
The world, he asserted, depends on the WHO to work with countries to ensure that accurate information about international health threats is shared in a timely manner. The WHO failed in this basic duty and must be held accountable, he said.
The president alleged that WHO failed to investigate credible reports from sources in Wuhan that conflicted directly with the Chinese government's official accounts.
There was credible information to suspect human-to-human transmission in December 2019, which should have spurred the WHO to investigate immediately, he observed.
Through middle of January, it “parroted” and publicly endorsed the idea that there was no human-to-human transmission happening despite reports and clear evidence to the contrary, he said.
According to Trump, the delays the WHO experienced in declaring a public health emergency cost valuable time. "More time was lost in the delay it took to get a team of international experts and to examine the outbreak...," he added.
