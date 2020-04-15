COVID-19 | ‘Failed in its Duty’: Trump Orders Funding Halt for WHO

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, 14 April, announced halting America's funding of the World Health Organisation (WHO) while a review is being conducted to assess its role in "severely mismanaging and covering up" the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan City of central China's Hubei province in November, has so far killed at least 1,19,000 people globally, including more than 25,000 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

"Today, I am instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organisation while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organisation's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus. Everybody knows what has gone on there," Trump told reporters at his daily White House news conference on the pandemic.

The Trump administration has accused WHO of taking sides with China in the coronavirus outbreak that has brought America's economy to a standstill.