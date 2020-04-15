COVID-19: India’s Case Tally at 11,439; Death Toll at 377

The total number of cases in India climbed to 11,439 on Wednesday, 15 April, according to the data released by the health ministry. The number includes 377 deaths, 1,305 discharged, and one migrated patient.
- PM Modi has said that the lockdown will be extended till 3 May
- All states will be closely monitored until 20 April. Conditional relaxations may be introduced in areas where hotspots don’t emerge, PM Modi said
- Railways and airlines have suspended passenger services till 3 May
- The Supreme Court modified its previous order, and said only ‘economically weaker sections’ can avail free tests at private labs
- A high-level Group of Ministers has approved the release of hydroxychloroquine to 13 countries
Five More COVID-19 Cases in Dharavi
Five new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Dharavi, ANI reports. The total number of positive cases in the area have now risen to 60 (including 7 deaths), according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
55 Areas in Delhi Identified as Containment Zones
A total of 55 areas have been identified as containment zones by the Delhi government, including Jain Mohalla in Chirag Delhi, ANI reports.
US Registers Record 2,228 Deaths in 24 Hours
The United States on Wednesday, 15 April, registered a record 2,228 deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University, AFP reports.
Trump Halts Funding to WHO For 'Mismanagement & Cover-up'
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, 14 April, announced halting America's funding of the World Health Organisation while a review is being conducted to assess its role in "severely mismanaging and covering up" the spread of the deadly coronavirus, PTI reports.
It is "not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organisation or any other humanitarian organisation in the fight against the virus," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres responded.
