COVID-19: India’s Case Tally at 11,439; Death Toll at 377

The total number of cases in India climbed to 11,439 on Wednesday, 15 April, according to the data released by the health ministry. The number includes 377 deaths, 1,305 discharged, and one migrated patient.

A total of 55 areas have been identified as containment zones by the Delhi government, including Jain Mohalla in Chirag Delhi, ANI reports.

The United States on Wednesday registered a record 2,228 deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University, AFP reports.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced halting America's funding of the World Health Organisation while a review is being conducted to assess its role in "severely mismanaging and covering up" the spread of the virus.