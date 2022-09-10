UK: Charles III to Be Proclaimed King, Queen's Funeral to Be Biggest Security Op

Charles III will be formally proclaimed King at a historic ceremony at the St James Palace on Saturday. In an emotional first address on Friday, he shared his "profound sorrow" at the loss of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, praising her warmth, humour, and "unerring ability always to see the best in people."

Charles was met by cheers and shouts of "God save the King!" as he met people in the crowds who had gathered at the Buckingham Palace.

The King promised to serve the nation with the same "unswerving devotion" as the late Queen had during her 70-year reign.

The 96-year-old monarch died on Thursday at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, surrounded by members of the Royal Family.

Charles became King the moment his mother died, but the Accession Council is held as soon as possible after the death of a sovereign to make a formal proclamation of the successor. At the council, the King will make a personal declaration about the death of the Queen and make an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland.

His wife Camilla will now have the title of Queen Consort, and the King's son, William, the new Prince of Wales.