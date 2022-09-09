ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Queen Elizabeth II Death – a Nation in Mourning
Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully on 8 September at Balmoral at the age of 96.
Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch, passed away on Thursday, 8 September. She reigned for 70 years.
Her death has left the UK in mourning, with people queuing up outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle to pay their respects. Here is a glimpse of how people paid homage to the Queen.
