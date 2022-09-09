'A Promise With Destiny Kept': King Charles' First Address as Monarch

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son, King Charles III (73), in his first address as the new ruling monarch of the United Kingdom (UK), on Friday, 9 September, said that the royal family "owes her the most heartful debt any family could owe to their mother, for her love, affection... and example."

"I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen, my beloved mother, was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family," he added.