'A Promise With Destiny Kept': King Charles' First Address as Monarch
The former Prince of Wales will formally be proclaimed king on Saturday, 10 September, the Buckingham Palace said.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son, King Charles III (73), in his first address as the new ruling monarch of the United Kingdom (UK), on Friday, 9 September, said that the royal family "owes her the most heartful debt any family could owe to their mother, for her love, affection... and example."
"I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen, my beloved mother, was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family," he added.
He further said, "As the queen herself did her service with dedication, I also pledge my dedication to the constitution. I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty and love."
The former Prince of Wales will formally be proclaimed king on Saturday, a statement issued by the Buckingham Palace said.
The Royal Family, on Thursday, announced the death of the UK's longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the Royal family said in a statement about the queen who passed away at the age of 96.
‘A Life Well Lived': King Charles
"Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing," Charles said.
"In 1947, on her 21st birthday, she pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to the Commonwealth to devote her life, whether it be short or long, to the service of her peoples. That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life," the king said.
"Her dedication and devotion as Sovereign never waivered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss."
"I pay tribute to my mother's memory and I honour her life of service," he said.
"Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years," he added.
William To Be New Prince of Wales
During his address, Charles also confirmed that his son William will be the new Prince of Wales.
"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."
"I express my love for Prince Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," he added.
Expressing grief over his mother's death, Charles had said on Thursday that it is "a moment of greatest sadness" for him and all the members of his family.
"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by Countless people around the world," King Charles said.
Other members of the royal family, including Princes Edward, Andrew, and William, gathered at the Scottish castle after the Palace released a statement about Elizabeth's failing health earlier on Thursday.
The queen was suffering from medical issues since October 2021.
