Australian PM Pledges 100 Mn AUD in Military Aid Following Ukraine Visit

"I saw first-hand the devastation and trauma it has inflicted on the people of Ukraine. My visit to Kyiv and recent visits by other world leaders sends a clear message that democratic nations like Australia will stand side-by-side with the Ukrainian people in their time of need," Albanese said in a statement after the visit.

For security purposes, the trip was kept under wraps – very few journalists travelled with him and a media blackout was imposed on Australian media until his departure from the country.

This most recent aid package brings the total Australian aid given to Ukraine is around $388 AUD. Australia tends to intervene at the International Court of Justice in support of Ukraine in its case against Russia.

Albanese now joins a long list of Ukraine’s wartime visitors, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor ​​Olaf Scholz.