A Journalist’s Assassination Rekindles Questions of Press Freedom in Pakistan

Another journalist who suffered physical and mental harm is the senior investigative reporter with Fact Focus, Ahmad Noorani who now resides in the US after leaving Pakistan in March 2020. He opines that the absence of any sort of democratic base in the country added to the woes of journalists.

Many, he agrees, have had to leave the country to pursue the profession.

“I am also one of them who had to leave Pakistan out of economic reasons as my job prospects got limited and the mental harassment I suffered,” he says.

In 2017, Noorani was allegedly attacked by unidentified assailants where he "was hit with iron rods.”

In Pakistan, there is a clear binary that exists in the minds of people about journalism. If someone writes a critical story against Imran Khan, they are automatically presumed to be pro-Army or pro-establishment.