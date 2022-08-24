Apple Plans To Reduce Production Lag Between China And India

Apple Inc will start making the new iPhone 14 in India two months after its release out of China. This change will result in the reduction of the production lag from the usual six to nine months for previous iPhones.

According to a report by Bloomberg News, the tech giant has been collaborating with its suppliers to increase manufacturing in India and the first iPhone 14s from the country are slated to be completed in late October or November, after its first release in September 2022.

Apple's Taiwan-based supplier Foxconn has researched the process of shipping items from China and assembling the iPhone 14 at its plant located outside Chennai, India.