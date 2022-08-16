iPhone 14: Launch Date, Price, Features, Specs, and Other Details We Know

Since the Apple 14 Series launch date is approaching, which is probably in September, the speculations around its price, features, specs, colour options, and other details are gaining a lot of momentum. If reports are to be believed, the iPhone 14 will be equipped with almost similar features to that of iPhone 13, except that there will be some modifications in features and specifications. Let us take a look at the latest details of the upcoming iPhone 14 including launch date, features, specs, price, and more.