Apple iPhone 14 Series Likely to Launch in September: Expected Price & Specs

The Apple iPhone 14 series is likely to launch in September 2022 as per the latest details. The series will include Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. After the successful launch of the Apple iPhone 13 series in 2021, buyers are looking forward to the iPhone 14 series' debut. It is important to note that the Apple iPhone 14 series is likely to launch around 13 September 2022, as per the latest updates.

The details also suggest that all the smartphones, which include Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will have major upgrades on the front camera system. The global launch of the series is expected in September 2022, so more announcements will be made by the company soon for the interested buyers.