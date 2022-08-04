Apple iPhone 14 Series Likely to Launch in September: Expected Price & Specs
Apple iPhone 14 series: Latest reports suggest that the iPhone 14 models will launch around 13 September 2022.
The Apple iPhone 14 series is likely to launch in September 2022 as per the latest details. The series will include Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. After the successful launch of the Apple iPhone 13 series in 2021, buyers are looking forward to the iPhone 14 series' debut. It is important to note that the Apple iPhone 14 series is likely to launch around 13 September 2022, as per the latest updates.
The details also suggest that all the smartphones, which include Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will have major upgrades on the front camera system. The global launch of the series is expected in September 2022, so more announcements will be made by the company soon for the interested buyers.
Everyone must note that Apple has not made any announcements regarding the launch date of the iPhone 14 series. One has to wait for the official announcement of the launch date to be sure that the series is launching in September.
Here are a few expected specifications and price details of the Apple iPhone 14 series, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max that everyone should know.
Apple iPhone 14 Series: Expected Specifications
The entry-level iPhone 14 models are likely to be equipped with a set of rear cameras with wide and ultra-wide lenses of 12MP each. The Pro models are likely to feature a brand new wide camera with a 48MP sensor.
The latest reports suggest that Samsung Display is expected to provide OLED panels for all four models of the iPhone 14 series.
The rumours also suggest that LG Display will be supplying OLED panels for two models.
However, these are all rumours, so buyers should wait for Apple to make announcements on the specifications of the Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Apple iPhone 14 Series: Expected Price
There are no announcements on the price of the Apple iPhone 14 series as well. Apple will reveal information regarding the price of the four models during the grand launch event.
One should keep an eye on the official website of Apple to know the launch date of the Apple iPhone 14 series, which includes the four models, Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
