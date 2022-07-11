9 July 2022: The Day That May Have Changed the Course of Sri Lankan History

Paris, 1789. On the eastern side lay a fortress, a prison of sorts used by the monarchs of France. Formally known as the Bastille Saint-Antoine, the Bastille had come to symbolise the king's tyrannical rule.

Then it was stormed.

The actions of the mob, which had assembled at the Bastille not to free prisoners, but to get ammunition and arms, went on to become one of the most, if not the most, defining moments of the French Revolution. After all, 14 July is celebrated as French National Day every year, also known as 'Bastille Day.'

Now fast forward 233 years and shift the gaze thousands of miles eastwards: Sri Lanka may have had its own Bastille moment on 9 July 2022. Of course, we don't know yet whether the storming of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house will have a similar revolutionary impact, but the protests of the day have definitely changed the near future of Sri Lankan politics.