An Opportunity To Resolve Economic Crisis Has Arisen, Says Sri Lanka Army Chief

Sri Lankan Army chief General Shavendra Silva said on Sunday, 10 July, that an opportunity to resolve the current political crisis in a peaceful manner was now available and urged people to maintain peace in the island nation.

The development comes a day after thousands of angry protesters stormed into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence in Colombo, demanding that he step down over the handling of the island's worst economic crisis since Independence in 1948.

President Gotabaya succumbed to the mounting pressure and agreed to step down on Wednesday, 13 July.