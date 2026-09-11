WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Satya Niketan Collapse, AI Videos & More

From old videos being falsely shared to show the building that collapsed in South Delhi's Satya Niketan to an AI-generated video of a calf suckling from a poster of a cow, here are five of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.
1. Old Clip of Demolition Falsely Linked to Delhi’s Satya Niketan Building Collapse
A video showing a building falling down is being widely shared on social media, where users are claiming that it is the building that collapsed in South Delhi's Satya Niketan.
However, the claim is false, as the video shows a controlled demolition in Delhi's Jasola back in November 2017.
Read the full story here.
2. AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as Real One of Calf Suckling From Cow’s Poster
A video showing a calf standing up to suckle from a poster of a cow on the back of a van is being widely shared on social media.
Among those sharing this clip was news organisation Deccan Chronicle.
However, the video is AI-generated and does not show real visuals of a calf suckling from an image of a cow.
Read our fact-check here.
3. Video From Moradabad Falsely Shared as One of Satya Niketan Building Collapse
A video showing a building suddenly collapsing into the ground is being widely shared on social media, where users have claimed that it shows the boys' paying guest (PG) building that collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan on 6 September 2026.
However, the claim is false.
The video shows a building that collapsed amid heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on 5 September, a day before the tragedy in Delhi.
Read our fact-check here.
4. Video of Bhatghar Dam in Pune Falsely Shared To Show the Gandak Barrage
A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show that the Gandak Barrage Project, which was an initiative of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, protected Bihar from the Nepal floods.
However, the claim that the video shows the Gandak Barrage Project is false.
The video shows the Bhatghar Dam in Pune, Maharashtra.
Read our fact-check here.
5. Is This a Video of Ram Mandir CEO Jeetendra Mishra Celebrating While Drunk? No!
A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, who has been appointed CEO of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
The video showed a group of men drinking and dancing.
However, the video does not show Jeetendra Mishra; it shows an unrelated video from November 2025.
Read the full story here.
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