From old and unrelated visuals being falsely shared as leaked scenes of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Jawan to false claims about Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the first Indian Prime Minister to be invited to the Buckingham Palace, here are the top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
1. No, PM Modi Is Not the First Indian PM To Meet British Royal Family
A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by several people is being shared with the claim that it shows the British Royal Family greeting him.
Apart from this, users also wrote that it was the first time the UK government invited an Indian PM to sit for a meal with them.
2. AI-Generated Image of Aamir Khan Falsely Shared as Poster of His New Film
A viral image of actor Aamir Khan dressed in a military uniform was shared as the announcement of his new film - a biopic of Lala Amarnath directed by Rajkumar Hirani.
However, we found out that the viral image was generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and created by Instagram user and artist @wild.trance as a part of their Oppenheimer series, reimagining Indian celebrities as the film’s cast.
Read our story here.
3. No, Reynolds Pens Is Not Discontinuing Their Products in India
A viral post claimed that Reynolds had discontinued its popular 045 Carbure Ball Pen and it shutting its operations in the Indian markets.
We found out that this information was not true.
In an email to The Quint, the company rubbished the claim about discontinuing operations in India by calling it "completely inaccurate" and misleading.
However, they did not have official information about the discontinuation of the famous 045 Carbure Ball Pens.
Read our story here.
4. Are Fidel Castro and Justin Trudeau ‘Father and Son’? Here’s What We Found
A social media post claimed that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the son of Fidel Castro. This claim has on the internet since 2016.
The baby in the photo is not Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.
He was born in December 1971 and was around four years old during this visit to Cuba with his father and former Canadian PM, Pierre Trudeau, and his mother Margaret Sinclair.
Read our story here.
5. No, This Video Does Not Show a Leaked Scene From Shah Rukh Khan's Movie Jawan
A short clip of a person performing an action sequence on a building was being shared as a leaked scene of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Jawan.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)