ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around PM Modi, Reynolds Pens and SRK’s Jawan

WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around PM Modi, Reynolds Pens and SRK’s Jawan

Here are the top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around PM Modi, Reynolds Pens and SRK’s Jawan
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

From old and unrelated visuals being falsely shared as leaked scenes of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Jawan to false claims about Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the first Indian Prime Minister to be invited to the Buckingham Palace, here are the top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Old Clip of Ritual From Senegal Shared as 'Slave Market in Ethiopia'

Fact-Check: Old Clip of Ritual From Senegal Shared as 'Slave Market in Ethiopia'
ADVERTISEMENT

1. No, PM Modi Is Not the First Indian PM To Meet British Royal Family

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by several people is being shared with the claim that it shows the British Royal Family greeting him.

Apart from this, users also wrote that it was the first time the UK government invited an Indian PM to sit for a meal with them.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, these claims are false. This video is from Denmark and dates back to 2015.

PM Modi visited the UK in 2015 and 2018 and met the late Queen of England, Elizabeth II. However, he is not the first PM to meet the British royal family.

Read our story here.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Old Clip Shared as Video of Wagner Chief Prigozhin’s Plane Crash

Fact-Check: Old Clip Shared as Video of Wagner Chief Prigozhin’s Plane Crash
ADVERTISEMENT

2. AI-Generated Image of Aamir Khan Falsely Shared as Poster of His New Film

A viral image of actor Aamir Khan dressed in a military uniform was shared as the announcement of his new film - a biopic of Lala Amarnath directed by Rajkumar Hirani. 

However, we found out that the viral image was generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and created by Instagram user and artist @wild.trance as a part of their Oppenheimer series, reimagining Indian celebrities as the film’s cast.

Read our story here.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Video of ‘Muslim Woman’ Being Mistreated Over Fertility Is Scripted!

Fact-Check: Video of ‘Muslim Woman’ Being Mistreated Over Fertility Is Scripted!
ADVERTISEMENT

3. No, Reynolds Pens Is Not Discontinuing Their Products in India

A viral post claimed that Reynolds had discontinued its popular 045 Carbure Ball Pen and it shutting its operations in the Indian markets.

We found out that this information was not true.

In an email to The Quint, the company rubbished the claim about discontinuing operations in India by calling it "completely inaccurate" and misleading.

However, they did not have official information about the discontinuation of the famous 045 Carbure Ball Pens.

Read our story here.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Unrelated Video Shared as PM Modi, BJP Leaders Watching Gadar 2

Fact-Check: Unrelated Video Shared as PM Modi, BJP Leaders Watching Gadar 2
ADVERTISEMENT

4. Are Fidel Castro and Justin Trudeau ‘Father and Son’? Here’s What We Found

A social media post claimed that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the son of Fidel Castro. This claim has on the internet since 2016.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

The baby in the photo is not Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

He was born in December 1971 and was around four years old during this visit to Cuba with his father and former Canadian PM, Pierre Trudeau, and his mother Margaret Sinclair.

Read our story here.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Digitally-Created Video Shared as Footage From Chandrayaan-3

Fact-Check: Digitally-Created Video Shared as Footage From Chandrayaan-3
ADVERTISEMENT

5. No, This Video Does Not Show a Leaked Scene From Shah Rukh Khan's Movie Jawan

A short clip of a person performing an action sequence on a building was being shared as a leaked scene of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Jawan.

However, we found that this scene is not from the upcoming movie Jawan.

This clip is a scene from a 2018 Bengali movie named Bagh Bandi Khela and artist Mansoor Ali Khan was performing the stunt. The artist had posted the same clip on his Instagram profile, but later deleted.

Read our story here.

Also Read

Old Video From West Bengal Passed Off as Recent and With Misleading Context

Old Video From West Bengal Passed Off as Recent and With Misleading Context
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Narendra Modi   Shah Rukh Khan   Jawan 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×