People have shared a video showing a person performing a stunt on a building with claims that it shows a leaked scene from the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan’s film, Jawan.
What is the truth?: The video is not a leaked scene from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.
The footage is from a Bengali film called Bagh Bandi Khela, where the stunt is performed by artist Mansoor Ali Khan.
How did we find out?: In the comments section of the viral video, we came across one such comment that attributed the scene to a person named, Mansoor Khan, a body double.
By taking a cue from this, we looked for Mansoor Ali Khan's Instagram where we found the viral video published on 18 August.
The caption stated that the stunt was performed at Cat Tower in Bangkok in 2018 for the film Bagh Bandi Khela.
The user has deleted the video from his Instagram and deactivated his account at the time of writing this story.
We came across a behind the scenes interview of the film's actor, Jeet on the YouTube channel, Surinder Films, and found similarities in the frames of the viral video and movie.
Here is a comparison between the frames of the viral video and the film.
However, the Indian Express reported on 17 August that Jawan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, had filed an FIR with the Mumbai police after video clips of the movie were shared on X.
However, this viral video is not linked to the movie.
The Quint has reached out to Khan for his inputs and the story will be updated as and when the response comes.
Conclusion: While there are reports of some clips of SRK’s movie getting stolen, this viral video is not linked to his upcoming movie Jawan.
