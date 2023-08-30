A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by several people is going viral on the internet with users claiming that it shows the royal family of the United Kingdom (UK) welcoming PM Modi.
What are users claiming?: X (formerly known as Twitter) subscriber Preeti Yadav shared the video with a caption mentioning that this is the first time that the UK government has invited an Indian PM to sit for a meal with them.
PM Modi had visited UK in 2015 and 2018, where he met the late Queen Elizabeth II. However, he is not the first PM to meet the British royal family.
Former PM Indira Gandhi had also visited the royal palace in UK, known as Buckingham Palace.
How did we find out?: We divided the video into several keyframes using a video verification tool InVID WeVerify and performed a reverse image search on them.
This led us to a video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of news agency ANI.
The video carried similar visuals as the viral clip and was uploaded on 4 May 2022.
Its description mentioned that the video was from Denmark, when PM Modi met the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark Margrethe II.
Further, we found pictures of PM Modi's visit to Denmark on his official X account that were posted on 4 May 2022.
PM Modi's visit to UK: PM Modi met the former Queen Elizabeth II first in 2015 and then in 2018. We found the visuals of these meetings posted on his X account.
Is PM Modi the first Indian PM to meet UK's royal family?: No, the claim is wrong.
Former PM Indira Gandhi was invited for a meal with the British royal family on 12 January 1969. We came across several photographs of Gandhi speaking with the former Queen uploaded on a stock image website.
We found the same picture uploaded on Alamy. The image was titled, "Queen Elizabeth with Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Buckingham Palace. They were attending a reception for Commonwealth."
Information about Gandhi's visit to the UK can also be found on the official website of Britain's Royal Collection Trust.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video is being shared on social media platforms with false claims.
