Fact-Check: Justin Trudeau Doesn't Stay Without Security, This is an Old Video
The video is from October 2015, days before Trudeau was sworn-in as the Canadian prime minister.
A video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walking towards a building is being shared on social media with a claim that the prime minister stays without security guards.
The claim goes on to compare the situation with India and says that nothing like this could ever happen here.
However, we found that the video is from 21 October 2015, before Trudeau was sworn in as the prime minister of Canada.
CLAIM
The video has been shared with a caption in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "He is the PM of Canada. He lives without any security and does not have even one percent of arrogance. Great Sir. Here in India even the head of a village has more attitude."
WHAT WE FOUND
We fragmented the video into multiple keyframes using a video verification tool, InVID, and performed a reverse image search on them, supplementing it with keywords.
This led us to a video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of CBC News, a Canadian Broadcaster, on 21 October 2015. The description of the video mentioned, "The prime minister-designate walks through the doors of The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill for the first time since the Liberals won a majority government in the federal election."
Trudeau was sworn in as the 23rd prime minister of Canada on 4 November 2015.
Further, according to the Public Safety Canada website, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police is "mandated to provide 24/7 security to the prime minister and his family at all times, both domestically and abroad."
Clearly, an old video is being used to claim that the Canadian PM does not have security guards.
