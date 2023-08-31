Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the worldwide release of his action-packed entertainer Jawan. The film which is set to release on 7 September also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The trailer for the film has now dropped much to the excitement of the fans. Celebrities like Karan Johar and SRK's daughter Suhana Khan took to social media to celebrate the release of the trailer.
Karan Johar took to social media to write, "Bockbusterrrr #Jawan." He posted the story on Instagram along with the trailer of the film.
Suhana Khan simply used a heart emoji to express her joy. She posted her story with the trailer of the film as well.
The film also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, among others, in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone also has a special cameo appearance in the film.
Jawan is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and written by Atlee. The film will hit the big screens in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
The trailer is also going to be showcased at a grand trailer launch at the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)