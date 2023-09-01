'Entertainment Shouldn't Have Any Religion': SRK at Jawan Dubai Event

The trailer for Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Jawan dropped on 31 August much to the excitement of his fans. After the release of the trailer online, the makers held a grand event to launch the trailer in Dubai at Burj Khalifa. King Khan was seen dancing to the beats of his popular song Zinda Banda and also talking about the film and the entertainment industry in general.
At the event, he said, “What we entertain you with should not have a language, should not have a religion, should not have a caste, colour, creed distinction. We should all come together to celebrate entertainment with our families, our loved ones and this is the first step in that direction.”
He also went on to add, “We need to empower the biggest force in this world, which is women, so we have to empower them. So, this film is all about them but there’s lot of love, happiness, action, drama, emotion, all of it will be there.”
The film also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, among others, in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone also has a special cameo appearance in the film.
Jawan is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and written by Atlee. The film will hit the big screens in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
