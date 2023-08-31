Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated film, Jawan, will have a worldwide release on 7 September. As the release inches closer the makers have dropped the trailer for the action-packed entertainer on 31 August.
In the trailer, SRK can be seen donning many hats with Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and others to give him company. However, King Khan seems to be a villain rather than a hero in the story.
In addition to SRK, the film, helmed by Atlee, also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, among others, in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone also has a special cameo appearance in the film.
Jawan is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and written by Atlee. The film will hit the big screens in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
