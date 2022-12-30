WebQoof Recap: Of Communal Claims, PM Modi, Bharat Jodo Yatra, And More

A clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, where he can be heard saying, "Will continue for as long as it can, will stop if it doesn't work," was shared on social media.

The claim, along with the clip, suggested that Gandhi was talking about Bharat Jodo Yatra. Several verified users such as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi's General Secretary, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, IT Cell Head Amit Malviya shared the video.

However, in reality, Gandhi was referring to his t-shirt while answering a journalist's question and not the yatra.

Watch the video below for the details of the story.