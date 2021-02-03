‘Stuck in Snow Blizzard at Atal Tunnel, How I Made it Back Safely’

Nowadays, one of the most sought-after adventures is the snow drive and for that, most head to Himachal Pradesh. With that comes the desire to cross the Atal Tunnel, which is an engineering marvel and holds the world record of being the longest tunnel – 9.02 km.

While I am a marketing consultant by profession, I am passionate about travel and photography. So, on 23 January, with a few like-minded others, I decided to drive my trusty Mahindra Thar to Manali and experience it firsthand.

While we all love adventure, with it come several risks. My road trip was a case in point. When the tunnel had opened in 2020, it was slated to remain open all through the year. However, in the past three months, the tunnel has been closed multiple times, mostly due to weather and also some unfortunate incidents with tourists.