A Village in Meghalaya Punished for Saying ‘No’ to Uranium Mining

Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan

Copy Editor: Saundarya Talwar

28 October 2020

It was a rainy afternoon in Domiasiat, a village in the south-west Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, when the village matriarch, whom all lovingly called Mei-ieid (grandmother), quietly died in her sleep.

The 98-year-old Spillity Lyngdoh Langrin was buried in her own land – the land she loved and fought for.

This is the story of how a village with just six households and its matriarch stood up against uranium mining on their land.